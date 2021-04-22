Domkraft Releases New Single "Audiodome"

Swedish psychedelic doom-riffers Domkraft crank up the heat and let those sizzling guitars fry hard on the third single "Audiodome" taken from their highly-anticipated third full-length "Seeds", which is scheduled for release on April 30.

The track "Audiodome" is now available to hear below.

Domkraft comments: "The theme of the entire album is about starting over", explains singer and bass player Martin Wegeland. "It fells like waking up after a cold shower only to discover you're basically walking in ruins. There are new constructions, but nothing of real value. It is all about short-term fixes, no thoughts of longevity, since our perspectives have narrowed down so much. We need to get back to the core, to something that unites rather than divides us. And we need outlets of inspiration and well-being. Hence the 'Audiodome' concept. A new breed of sacred places, where music, tones and notes can exist freely for the enjoyment and well-being of every person. And, in a wider context, with the pandemic and all, a dive bar with a PA could be an 'Audiodome'. It’s more about what it provides than what it is. Ideally, unity, well-being and enrichment. And that's what this song celebrates. We also wanted the album to have a really intense closing track. And when we came up with and combined the two main riffs, this song basically wrote itself. It starts off in this intense and driving pace, dissolves into cosmic euphoria and ends off with some sweet low-end goodness, to fill the very dome we are talking about. And, in that aspect, 'Audiodome' pretty much sums up what the album is all about."