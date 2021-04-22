Column
Unearthing The Metal Underground: Canada's war metal act Malgoth
A quick glance at the band’s history may suggest that the folks involved in Malgoth aren’t serious about their belligerent war metal. Their vocalist, one “ZS” has been a member of such bands as Chamber of Farts and The One-eyed Muskrats, however the proof is in the pudding, and Malgoth’s music speaks for itself. The Toronto, Ontario, Canada-base act has been in existence for a year, and its “Primordial Dawn” EP that was initially released independently at the end of 2020 digitally has been picked up by the stalwart, tried-and-true war metal-friendly label Iron Bonehead Productions. With “Primordial Dawn,” Malgoth showcases a savage two-vocal attack that leads the charge of the kind of war metal that has a great deal in common with raw grindcore.
The ensemble’s four-song EP is brief and to-the-point at a running time of approximately 17 minutes. The relatively longer tracks don’t at all feel extensive, however. The manic excitement remains throughout “Primordial Dawn.” If Malgoth sticks to its guns, “Primordial Dawn” certainly suggests even more captivating war metal-inspired music down the line.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
