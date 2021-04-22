Interview

Evile Drummer Ben Carter Discusses New Album "Hell Unleashed," Lineup Changes, Working With Brian Posehn, Bill Bailey And More

Band Photo: Evile (?)

Thrash metal first emerged in the 1980s as the perfect answer to glam metal. The blend of the NWOBHM sound and hardcore punk created a revolution which is still being felt in metal to this day, with the likes of Metallica, Megadeth, Kreator and Testament still selling out venues the world over. Though the nineties put a dampener on thrash, and metal in general, it came roaring back in the new milennium, with young metal musicians leading a new wave which earned plaudits and praise. At the front of this battalion was Huddersfield's own, Evile, one of the most acclaimed and popular bands of the new wave with four albums under their belt.

Fast forward to 2021 and a fifth album is finally just around the corner. Now with a new lineup, "Hell Unleashed" promises to be the most vicious and ferocious record in their discography and marks something of a rebirth for the band. Founding guitarist Ol Drake has not only returned to the fold, but taken over vocal duties, while guitarist Adam Smith makes his Evile recording debut. To find out more about the album, the lineup changes, working with metalhead comedian Brian Posehn, getting in contact with British comedy star Bill Bailey and much more, I spoke with drummer Ben Carter, the only member of the band to appear on every release. You can watch the interview in full below.