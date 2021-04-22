Mr. Bungle Share New Live Video For “Bungle Grind”

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Mr. Bungle share their live performance of “Bungle Grind”. The footage is taken from the band's Halloween 2020 streaming special "The Night They Came Home", which will see a release on June 11th 2021. “The Night They Came Home,” was directed by Jack Bennett, and will be available as a CD + Blu-Ray, CD + DVD, VHS, and digitally.





The CD portion features remastered audio, while the film features Bungle’s performance, Neil Hamburger’s opening set, three official music videos (“Raping Your Mind,” “Eracist,” and “Sudden Death”), as well as extended behind-the-scenes footage. The VHS release, limited to 1000 collectible copies, is an edited, performance-only portion of the film.

“The Night They Came Home” track list:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor (Mr. Rogers cover)

Anarchy Up Your Anus

Raping Your Mind

Bungle Grind

Methematics

Hell Awaits/Summer Breeze (Slayer/Seals & Croft medley/cover)

Eracist

World Up My Ass (Circle Jerks cover)

Glutton For Punishment

Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere (S.O.D. cover)

Spreading The Thighs of Death

Loss for Words (Corrosion Of Conformity cover)

Sudden Death

Loss of Control (Van Halen cover)