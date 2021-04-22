Snet Premiere New Song & Video "Folivor" From Upcoming New Album "Mokvání V Okovech"
Czech death metal band Snet premiere a new song and music video for "Folivor", taken from their upcoming new album "Mokvání V Okovech". The record is set for release on May 14th via Blood Harvest Records on CD and vinyl LP formats, with a cassette version handled by Lycanthropic Chants in Europe and Headsplit Records in the US.
Check out now "Folivor" below.
