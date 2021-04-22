Hadit Premiere New Song "The Quest for Hearts and Conquest of Time" From Upcoming Debut Full-Length "With Joy and Ardour Through the Incommensurable Path"
Varese, Italy-based death metal band Hadit premiere a new song entitled "The Quest for Hearts and Conquest of Time", taken from their upcoming debut full-length "With Joy and Ardour Through the Incommensurable Path". The album will be out in stores May 7th via Caligari Records, Sentient Ruin, and Terror From Hell Records.
Check out now "The Quest for Hearts and Conquest of Time" below.
