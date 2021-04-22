Deftones Premiere New Music Video For “Ceremony” Feat. Cleopatra Coleman (‘The Last Man On Earth‘, ‘In the Shadow Of The Moon‘)

Band Photo: Deftones (?)

Deftones premiere their new music video for their latest track, “Ceremony“. The band had Leigh Whannell (‘Invisible Man‘, ‘Upgrade‘) direct the clip, which among others stars actress Cleopatra Coleman (‘The Last Man On Earth‘, ‘In the Shadow Of The Moon‘).

Says singer Chino Moreno:

“When Leigh tweeted that he was a fan, we immediately thought it would be cool to collaborate with him given the chance. We’re fans of his as well, so it made sense that we should reach out. One moment we’re DM’ing each other on Twitter, and the next we’re on set making ‘Ceremony‘. This has always been the best way for us to collaborate: organically, collaboratively and in this case, expeditiously. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we had making it.”

Comments Whannell:

“I’ve been a huge Deftones fan for over twenty years and have always admired the devotion they have dedicated to every aspect of their art – from music videos to album covers to their cryptic and intriguing lyrics. To get a chance to be a part of that art was a dream come true.”