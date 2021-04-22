The Bronx Premiere New Single “Superbloom”

A new single from The Bronx called “Superbloom” has premiered online streaming below. The track is off the group’s upcoming new record “Bronx VI”, due out August 27th.

Explains singer Matt Caughthran:

“‘Superbloom‘ is a sonic search for deeper meaning. Musically, the song originated from our bass player Brad Magers, his first official offering on a Bronx Record. The chorus was co-written with Joby Ford, so there is a very unique push/pull that takes place for the first time in Bronx history. Lyrically, the song is about a day I spent lost in the California wildflowers with an old friend. Reflecting on the past in a somewhat desperate attempt to make sense of the present. A very inspired song and one of my favorites on the record.”