Exclusive

Archemoron Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Flagellum I"

Archemoron have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's impending new album "Flagellum I". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Pluton's Rising Productions (Poland) later today,on April 21st.

Check out now "Flagellum I" in its entirety below.



