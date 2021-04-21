Of Mice & Men Premiere New Music Video “Bloom”

A May 28th release date has been slated for Mice & Men‘s new EP “Bloom”. An official music video directed by Frankie Nasso (As I Lay Dying, Emmure) for the title track has premiered online streaming below.

Comments singer/bassist Aaron Pauley:

“‘Bloom‘ is a song about grieving the death of a family member. It’s about understanding, through that loss, that grief is not only love in its most visceral and wildest form, but that it’s also the ultimate price we pay to experience such love. To know profound grief is to have known profound love. Nothing and no one lasts forever. Love isn’t a bouquet of plastic flowers; it’s watching the petals fall.”