Yautja Premiere New Single “The Spectacle”
Yautja premiere their new advance track “The Spectacle” streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s taken from their impending new release “The Lurch“, due out May 21st via Relapse Records.
Comments Mike Paparo of their label mates Inter Arma:
“‘The Spectacle‘, huh? I think the real spectacle here is that these three extraterrestrial life forms came together to create such alien but still undeniably organic and human music. A group that’s truly from some other world. Visit it. It’s worth the journey.”
