Varego Shares New Single "Limbo"
Italian post prog trio Varego recently announced their return to the scene and today they are proud to unveil the details of their new self-titled album, "Varego," out on June 11th, 2021.
To celebrate and to give a first taste of their new sound, the band presents the first single and visualizer for "Limbo," which can be seen below.
"Limbo was the first track on the new album that we created. The powerful bass intertwines with heavy rock guitar riffs, while the drums bring us back to a connatural rhythm.
"The lyrics talk about all those stalemates in our lives, where we think we are conditioned by events but in reality it is us and our fears that cause this state of life: by destroying them we can become the food for our dreams," says the band.
