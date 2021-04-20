Suidakra To Release New Album "Wolfbite" In June
German/Celtic death metallers, Suidakra, have just finished working on their new album, "Wolfbite," which is set for release on June 25 via MDD Records.
Musically, after more than 25 years of band history, Suidakra has succeeded in presenting a mixture of their entire past work with a decidedly fresh breeze, giving the impression that the band has virtually risen from a fountain of youth.
Wolfbite is bursting with power, uncompromisingness and joy of playing, and from the very first note, any scepticism about whether Suidakra still sound like Suidakra as 2021 vanishes. More information about the nine songs on this upcoming masterpiece will be available soon.
A glimpse of the front cover, which as always is the visual realisation of the album concept by Kris Verwimp, can be seen below.
