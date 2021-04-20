Siniestro Posts New Music Video "Black Acid Rain" Online
Siniestro has unveiled their second video single "Black Acid Rain" from the forthcoming album "Vortexx."
The music video is filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain, by Owe Lingvall. The Swedish-Chilean blackened thrashers are set to release "Vortexx" on May 14, 2021
Sweden's brutal force Siniestro is back with a new full length album packed with their patented uncompromising mix of razor sharp thrash metal riffing, black metal blastering & GG Allin stained punk brutality.
Tracklisting:
1. One Last Bullet One Last Ride
2. Vortex
3. Blod eld död
4. Black Acid Rain
5. Hiisi (Instrumental)
6. Escape by Death
7. Den svartaste flamman och renaste hat
8. Buried in the Bog
9. Anti Human Commando
10. My Innermost Sun (Instrumental)
