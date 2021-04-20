Aborted Working On New Album; Posts Studio Update

Belgian deathgrind veterans Aborted has checked in with an update on their Facebook page confirming that they are in the studio working on a new album, their first since the 2018 release, "TerrorVision." A message from drummer Ken Bedene reads as follows:

"When working on this record, we actually had the plan to jam with the band for a good week before tracking to really flesh out the songs. Well... we all know what happened last year, so we were left with the choice to wait or to try something different.

"I think all of us wanted to avoid the thought of 'the pandemic is going to lessen our album quality'. Luckily for us, we’ve written music apart from each other for over 10 years now, so the writing process wasn’t too much of a change; recording, however, was a bit different.

"As far as drums go, finding a studio, room, and an engineer who can work intense death metal is a must for us. We were fortunate enough to work with Zack Ohren and find a way to work around the pandemic to actually get a record that I think everyone will be insanely stoked on. I for one was very excited to finally get a chance to work with Zach, since I’ve lived in California my whole life and known of Zach’s work for half of it.

"Trust me when I tell you that not only did we pull off the covid record, but we managed to pull off one of our strongest records to date and I can’t wait for you all to hear it."