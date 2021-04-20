Interview
Vokonis Frontman Simon Ohlsson Discusses New Album "Odyssey," "Blackened Wings" Music Video, Seventies Prog Rock And More
No matter how much metal evolves, there will always be a place for the Sabbath influenced grooves and Lovecraftian horror themes. From Pentagram to Orange Goblin, the influence of seventies music and literature lives on. So it is with Vokonis, the three piece from the Swedish town of Borås, who in just a few weeks will release their fourth album, "Odyssey" through The Sign Records.
To find out more about the record, the band, the influence of seventies progressive rock bands, artwork and more, I spoke with guitarist/vocalist Simon Ohlsson. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
