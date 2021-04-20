Dear Mother Reveals Debut Album "Bulletproof" Details

Dear Mother, the alternative metal band featuring former Delain members Joey Marin de Boer (drums) and Merel Bechtold (guitars) has revealed that the title of their debut album will be, "Bulletproof." The band has also unveiled the artwork and tracklisting for the record, which can both be seen below. "Bulletproof" will be released on July 16th.

Tracklisting:

1. Vertigo

2. Means To No War

3. 12 Years In Exile

4. The Ones Below

5. An Eye For An Eye

6. A Soul For Hire

7. Symbiose

8. Satellite

9. Fade In

10. Heart

11. Invincible

12. Palace