Shiva Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Hand Of Death"
Sydney, Australia-based deathcore unit Shiva premiere a new single and lyric video named "Hand Of Death", streaming via youTube for you below. The track features guest contributions by Alan Grnja of Distant, and Tano D’urso of Wraith.
