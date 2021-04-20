Eye Of The Destroyer Premiere New Single "Suicidal Ideation"
New Jersey-based death metal outfit, Eye of the Destroyer, premiere their new track “Suicidal Ideation”, streaming via YouTube for you below. This is the second single of 2021 and the group has set out to release new music once a month for the foreseeable future.
Check out now "Suicidal Ideation" below.
