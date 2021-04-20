Genus Ordinis Dei Premiere New Music Video For "Abjuration"
Italian symphonic death metal outfit Genus Ordinis Dei premiere their new music video for "Abjuration". The track is off their concept album "Glare Of Deliverance". The video was directed by Steve Saints and is streaming for you via YouTube below.
