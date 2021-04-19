Ultimatium Shares New Music Video "Digital Tower"

Finland power proggers, Ultimatium, are sharing their new music video,, "Digital Tower" in support of their epic theme album Virtuality, released this past November via Rockshots Records.

The band comments on the track: "'Digital Tower' is a very aggressive, but low-tempo song, the heaviest and most symphonic song we've ever made. The song is heavily influenced by these three songs: Rainbow - Stargazer / Stratovarius - Season of Change / Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell. And shows the full potential of the character sang by Jukka Nummi. As seen on the video, this song has very special meaning for Jukka since Matti gave him the full artistic freedom to use his Ronnie James Dio-vocalising style at full strength."