Sabhankra Posts New Single "Death To Traitors" Online
Turkish black metal outfit Sabhankra has posted the title track from their forthcoming new album, "Death To Traitors" online. You can check it out below. The album itself will be released on May 21st through Saturnal Records.
Encompassing six songs in a searingly compact 36 minutes, Death To Traitors is undeniably Sabhankra's most extreme work to date. But for all its aggression, the atmosphere also takes equal importance, establishing a mysticism that's otherworldly and uniquely Sabhankra. Not for nothing, then, is the album titled Death To Traitors: this is a swift 'n' decisive strike upon unbelievers, and should once and for all establish Sabhankra on an international scale. If ripp(l)ing melodic black metal played with passion and precision is your vice, then Sabhankra have your fix with Death To Traitors!
Tracklisting:
1. Call To Arms
2. Burn Down Their Halls
3. Death To Traitors
4. Heavens Are Fake
5. I Came This Far For Nothing
6. Awakened In The Dark
