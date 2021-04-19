Twilight Force Announces European Tour Dates With Cyhra
Swedish adventure metallers Twilight Force are pleased to announce some new dates for their first ever headline tour. The aptly named 'Magical Mystical Tour 2021' will now take place this coming October with special guests Cyhra, plus support coming from Silver Bullet. On the road they will recount the fantastical tales from their latest album Dawn Of The Dragonstar, released in 2019 via Nuclear Blast.
Twilight Force states: "Rejoice! There is a beacon of light in these trying times! We are overjoyed to finally be able to proclaim that the Magical Mystical Tour will be joined by our esteemed brethren in Cyhra, as well as the resplendent knights of Silver Bullet. Together we shall bring splendor, magic and glory to the lands. Let us once again stand united on the battlefield, and celebrate a return to life and prosperity as it once was. May the power of the dragon guide and protect you!"
Cyhra added: "We are extremely happy and excited to announce that we are joining forces with our friends in Twilight Force touring Europe and the UK! Sadly, our 2020 'No Halos In Hell' Tour abruptly ended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To finally announce that we are going back on the road again, feels almost somewhat surreal. Honestly, the happiness we are feeling about this upcoming tour is overwhelming! We can't wait to meet all the fans that have been away from live music just as long as us! Hope to see you all then!"
The tour dates are as follows:
02.10. DK Copenhagen - Templet
03.10. DE Hannover - Musikzentrum
05.10. DE Hamburg - Knust
06.10. DE Berlin - Frannz Club
08.10. CZ Prague - Nova Chmelnice
09.10. DE München - Backstage (Halle)
10.10. NL Eindhoven - Effenaar KZ
11.10. DE Köln - MTC
12.10. NL Nijmegen - Doornroosje
13.10. CH Pratteln - Mini Z7
15.10. IT Milano - Slaughter Club
16.10. FR Lyon - MJC O Totem
17.10. DE Mannheim - MS Connexion
19.10. UK London - Boston Music Room
20.10. UK Glasgow - Audio
21.10. UK Manchester - Satan's Hollow
22.10. FR Paris - Backstage
23.10. DE Bochum - Rockpalast
24.10. DE Osnabrück - Bastard Club
