Crypta Shares Second Behind The Scenes Video Looking At New Music Video "From The Ashes"

Crypta, the death metal band featuring Fernanda Lira, Luana Dametto (both formerly of Nervosa,) Tainá Bergamasch and ex Burning Witches guitarist Sonia Anubis, has posted the second part of their behind the scenes look at their debut music video, "From The Ashes." You can check it out, along with the first part, below.

The song comes from the band's upcoming first album, "Echoes Of The Soul," which will be released through Napalm Records on June 11th. "Echoes Of The Soul" was recorded in January 2021 at the Family Mob Studio (Brazil), mixed by Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Powertrip etc.) and mastered by the famed Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura etc.). The cover artwork was created by Wes Benscoter, who is internationally famous for his stunning covers for bands such as Slayer, Kreator, Black Sabbath and many more.