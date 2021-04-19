Van Canto Releases New Music Video "Falling Down"

Band Photo: Van Canto (?)

The world's most exciting acapella metal masters Van Canto return with their energetic and unique Rakkatakka-power and are set to release their highly anticipated, eighth inimitable offering, "To The Power Of Eight," on June 4, 2021 via Napalm Records. Prepare for an outstanding vocal attack as the unit has just dropped the new, rousing single “Falling Down”, along with an official music video today!

Since 2006, Van Canto have delivered pure vocal power to the metal world and prove that heaviness does not necessarily need riffs and bass lines. "Falling Down" takes off at full speed as a stomping, heroic power metal anthem that leaves no muscle inactive. Both male and female vocals are given space to shine, but also harmonize together as one entity.

Van Canto on "Falling Down":

"'Falling Down' is a Van Canto powerhouse, a composition with powerful vocal riffing, endless harmonies and a dramatic arrangement. The lyrics describe the timeless moment of creativity when you feel a melody entering your brain to then materialize into music.

"We put our focus on all the details in the vocal arrangements, tying together Sly's heroic lead voice together with Hagen's rough power and Inga's epic smoothness like an eight-knot. 'Falling Down' combines Van Canto's trademarks and brings them to life by a combination of a rock'n'roll stage environment, on- and off-stage visuals and a lot of Power of Eight and more, thanks to all the people involved! It is inspired by all work Robert Naumann has done in all previous videos of VAN CANTO. Robs, we love you and we miss you."