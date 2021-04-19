Kataklysm To Support Deicide On US Tour Along With Internal Bleeding And Begat The Nephilim

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, will return to the US at the end of summer 2021 as direct support for Deicide. The 23-date tour will kick off on August 5 in Tampa, Florida and make stops in Austin, Chicago, and New York before concluding in Spartanburg, South Carolina on August 29. Opening the tour is Internal Bleeding and Begat The Nephilim.

Maurizio Iacono comments, "Glen Benton and I have been talking about both bands touring together for quite some time now. We intended for this tour to happen last summer, but unfortunately got hit by the virus that paralyzed the world prior to announcing it. One year later, judging by the vaccine success and progress across the country, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel. So today, we are proud to announce one of the first Metal packages to hit the road in the States since the pandemic. Deicide, Kataklysm, and our friends in Internal bleeding will take this first long-awaited step across the country. We plan to be there LIVE and UNCONQUERED. Tickets are on sale today and will go fast. Get yours now!"

The tour dates are as follows:

August 5 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

August 6 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

August 7 - Hell (The Masquerade) - Atlanta, GA

August 9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

August 10 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

August 11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

August 12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

August 13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

August 14 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

August 15 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

August 16 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

August 18 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

August 19 - Metro Music - Salt Lake City, UT

August 20 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

August 21 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, CO

August 22 - Reggie’s - Chicago, IL

August 23 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

August 24 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

August 25 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

August 26 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

August 27 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

August 28 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

August 29 - Ground Zero- Spartanburg, SC