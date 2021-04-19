Cannibal Corpse Posts New Music Video "Necrogenic Resurrection" Online
Last week, Cannibal Corpse released their fifteenth studio album, Violence Unimagined, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of Violence Unimagined, a video for the new single, "Necrogenic Resurrection" (directed by David Brodsky / mgenyc.com), can be viewed below.
Comprised of eleven tracks, Violence Unimagined is state of the art death metal played with passion and breathless precision, making for another flawless addition to what is inarguably one of the premier catalogues the genre has thrown up.
"It really follows the path we've been going down for a few years now," states bassist and founding member Alex Webster. "I think we approach the writing in a similar way most every time: each of us try to write the heaviest, most memorable songs we can. We want each song to have its own identifiable character. Showing my age, I like to say you can 'drop the needle' on any point of one of our albums and quickly tell which song you're listening to."
