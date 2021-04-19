Skid Row Signs With EarMUSIC; Working On New Album

earMUSIC announces the latest worldwide signing - iconic US hard rock band Skid Row, which marks another outstanding artist addition to the label's roster.

The band just started work on its new studio album with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who comes with an impressive track record from his work with bands such as Foo Fighters, Rush, Halestorm, Evanescence, Velvet Revolver, and Alice In Chains.

The band sends the following comment straight from the studio: "We are extremely excited to have signed with earMUSIC. Not only do we have an incredible team to work with, but we are labelmates with iconic artists like Deep Purple and Alice Cooper. To say we are psyched is an understatement."

In the last five years, the band entered a new exciting phase by finding the perfect match with lead singer ZP Theart (ex-DragonForce, Tank), who already showed his skills and perfect range on the band's tours in 2016 through 2019 all over the world. The band will prove the magic of their chemistry on the new album coming in 2022.

Max Vaccaro, General Manager earMUSIC, says, "We have been given the chance to listen to many songs in pre-production stage and we were completely impressed by the energy and the songwriting quality. Skid Row have reached great levels of success in the '80s and the '90s, but we are sure that they have all they need today to open a new chapter in their career and return to be one of the leading names in the hard rock world."

The legendary rock group also recently joined the talent division at Primary Wave Music as a management client. Eric Baker, a partner in Primary Wave's music management division and based in the company's West Coast office, will handle day-to-day responsibilities for Skid Row.

More news to come soon.