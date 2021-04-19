Iselder Premiere New Song "Fe Godwn Ni Eto" From Upcoming New Album
Wales, UK-based black metal unit Iselder premiere a new song entitled "Fe Godwn Ni Eto", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores June 1, 2021.
Check out now "Fe Godwn Ni Eto" below.
