Flammenkvlt Premiere New Song & Music Video "A Song Against the Void" From Upcoming New EP "Zeitenwende"

Austrian athmospheric black metal band Flammenkvlt premiere a new song and music video named "A Song Against the Void", taken from their upcoming new EP "Zeitenwende". The outing will be released by the American label A.D.S on cassette and by AmazingOne Entertainment on vinyl.

Check out now "A Song Against the Void" below.



