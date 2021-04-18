Interview

Domkraft Drummer Anders Dahlgren Discusses New Album "Seeds," Title Meaning And Recording In Gothenburg

It's interesting to see all the various genres and styles which has influenced metal bands as time goes on. Sometimes it's the sub-genre right before and for some bands, it's delving into the past which produces the best results. Some groups take influence from different times, such as it is with Domkraft, the Swedish trio who blend sludge metal with psychdelic music to create a unique brand of heaviness.

On April 30th, the band will be unleashing their third full length album, "Seeds," a change in tone lyrically, but a record guaranteed to delight the fans they've already acquired. To find out more about the album, I caught up with drummer Anders Dahlgren to discuss the new release, themes, recording in Gothenburg and much more.

Diamond Oz: First of all, thank you for taking the time to speak with me and congratulations on your new album, "Seeds." What would you say makes it different from your previous album, "Flood"?

Anders Dahlgren: Thanks! Apart from that we wanted it to feel really organic, and as close to a live recording as possible, the biggest difference would be that we used a different studio and recorded it with new people. The studio is called Welfare Sounds and is located in Gothenburg, on the west coast of Sweden. The recording engineers Per Stålberg and Kalle Lilja are awesome guys and contributed with lots of good ideas and had the knowledge to get the sound we were looking for. And last but not least Karl Daniel Lidén, who did the mixing and mastering, is something of a wizard and really dialed in the big sound we were looking for.

Oz: Where did the title "Seeds" come from?

Anders: Our previous albums have mainly dealt with post-apocalyptic themes, but we felt that, given the state of the world even before the pandemic hit, we wanted to do something slightly different this time. So, the loose theme this time is about rebuilding and starting anew, and in that context, “Seeds” felt like a perfect title.

Oz: I love the artwork and going for a full 3D aspect is something pretty different. How much input did the band have with this idea and how well do you think it represents the music on the album?

Anders: Björn Atldax, who has done the artwork for both previous albums, is pretty much to be considered the fourth member of the band. We love everything he has done for our previous albums and we always give him free reins. When we first heard about his 3D, we did not really know what to expect. But after seeing the result we can just say that Björn has done it, again. The artwork really captures the vibe we are going for.

Oz: The album was recorded at Welfare Sounds in Gothenburg. What was it about this studio that appealed to you and do you think it had an effect on the music?

Anders: The place we normally go to, Studio Underjord, was being rebuilt so we had to find another studio for "Seeds". And we had heard good things about Welfare and the guys running it, and after a quick chat we decided upon going there. Studio head Per Stålberg and me also grew up in the same area in western Sweden so I already knew that he was an ace dude. There was a really relaxed atmosphere during the whole session, despite being done during an extreme heat wave. It had an effect on the sound but not so much the music itself. We put a lot of time in getting a big sound that felt alive and dynamic. All songs are recorded live except for the vocals and a few guitar overdubs. We loved working in Welfare and have just returned from another session there.

Oz: You've made a music video for the song, "Dawn Of Man," which also plays into the 3D idea. How satisfied are you with the video and when did you record it?

Anders: This video was made in just a few days, a few weeks prior to the single release. Our longtime friend Jon, who plays in the band "Nattskri" and share our rehearsal space, came by, and shot the entire thing on a basic GoPro camera. Then we got help from Magnetic Eye with some postproduction. Given that the budget was close to zero we are really satisfied with it. It is gritty and messed up, just like it should be.

Oz: Like your two previous albums, this one is being released through Magnetic Eye. Would you say the band has a good relationship with the label so far?

Anders: We have a really good relationship with MER. If it wasn't for them I don't think we would be where we are at this point. It was after signing to them things really started to happen, like getting the spot at Psycho Las Vegas. Mike Vitali and Jadd Shickler are the best of guys and we have had the pleasure to meet them a few times over the years, last time in the US during the label event "Day of Doom" that took place at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn during Halloween 2019.

Oz: How has the album been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Anders: The album was written to 75% before Covid hit so the pandemic didn't really affect the album that much. The biggest effect will be the lack of gigs to promote it.

Oz: What plans do Domkraft have to help promote the album?

Anders: With no gigs in the foreseeable future, we have to promote it in any other ways we can, like interviews, videos and – hopefully - through decent reviews. We plan to do some kind of live stream thing also, but nothing is confirmed yet. We’ll just have to see what we can come up with.

Oz: Thank you very much for speaking with me today and I wish you every success with the new album.

Anders: Thanks! It's been a pleasure. Cheers!