International slamming blackened death metal act Celestial Swarm premiere a new lyric video for "I, Cataclysm", taken from their latest album "Gateways to the Necroverse", which was released January 4, 2021 via Rebel Pyro Musick.

Check out now "I, Cataclysm" below.



