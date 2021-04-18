Siderean Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Debut Album "Lost on Void’s Horizon"
Slovenian progressive death metal band Siderean premiere the title track to their upcoming debut album "Lost on Void’s Horizon". The record will be released by Edged Circle Productions on June 25th (with cover art courtesy of Fernando JFL).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tooth And Claw (Earth Crisis, Etc) Premiere Video
- Next Article:
Celestial Swarm Premiere New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Siderean Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.