Tooth And Claw (Earth Crisis, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Your Crucifixion" From Upcoming Debut Album "Dream of Ascension"

Tooth And Claw premiere a new song and music video "Your Crucifixion", taken from their upcoming new debut album "Dream of Ascension". The record is due out on May 21st through Good Fight Music. The line-up includes Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis, Sect), Daniel Austin (Die Young), James Chang (Undying, Catharsis, Sect), and Cameron Joplin (Magnitude).

Check out now "Your Crucifixion" below.