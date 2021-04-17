"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Satanic Planet (The Locust, Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Exorcism” - Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan Guests

posted Apr 17, 2021 at 3:41 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Slayer

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Satanic Planet - the supergroup featuring current and former members of The Locust, Slayer etc. - premiere their second advance track “Exorcism“. The band are joined by Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan on this particular track.

Their self-titled debut album is due out on May 28th via Three One G Records.


Satanic Planet are: Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc. fame), Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer, etc.), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, etc.) and Lucien Greaves (co-founder of The Satanic Temple).

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Satanic Planet (Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premiere New Song"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 