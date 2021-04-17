Satanic Planet (The Locust, Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Exorcism” - Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan Guests
Satanic Planet - the supergroup featuring current and former members of The Locust, Slayer etc. - premiere their second advance track “Exorcism“. The band are joined by Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan on this particular track.
Their self-titled debut album is due out on May 28th via Three One G Records.
Satanic Planet are: Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc. fame), Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer, etc.), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, etc.) and Lucien Greaves (co-founder of The Satanic Temple).

