Pestilence Posts New Music Video "Morbvs Propagationem" Online

Band Photo: Pestilence (?)

Dutch death metal legends Pestilence has posted a new music video online for the song, "Morbvs Propagationem." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "Exitivm," which is set to be released on June 25th through Agonia Records. The video was filmed by Grupa 13 production house (Kreator, Behemoth, Amon Amarth) with costumes by Prepostevolution.