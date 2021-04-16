Lacuna Coil To Release New Live Album "Live From The Apocalypse" In June

Band Photo: Lacuna Coil (?)

Italian metal giants, Lacuna Coil, just announced the release of a new live album, entitled "Live From The Apocalypse," on June 25.

"Live From The Apocalypse" is the fruit of an unprecedented time. Unlike previous live efforts the Italians, under the yoke of the pandemic, cleverly devised a way for their devoted fan base to hear and see them on stage by organizing a special live stream event performing their latest album, Black Anima in its entirety, in September 2020. This very special show will now be released on vinyl and CD as well as a digital album. The physical album formats come with a bonus DVD featuring the footage of the original live stream.

With "Bad Things," Lacuna Coil releases a very special single, as the original studio version has only been available as an Amazon exclusive track. As of now the live version is available on all digital platforms. You can watch the video to "Bad Things" taken from the bonus DVD, below.

Live From The Apocalypse will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- CD+DVD Digipak

- Gatefold 2LP+DVD & LP Booklet

- Digital album

The vinyl version will be available in the following colors and limitations:

- Black vinyl, unlimited

- Neon yellow, limited to 300 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro EU

- Red vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at EMP

- White vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at the band’s official store

- Silver vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at Century Media US

- Orange vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at Revolver

Live From The Apocalypse tracklisting:

1. Anima Nera

2. Sword Of Anger

3. Save Me

4. Now Or Never

5. Reckless

6. Through The Flames

7. Apocalypse

8. Black Feathers

9. Under The Surface

10. The End Is All I Can See

11. Veneficium

12. Black Dried Up Heart

13. Bad Things

14. Layers Of Time

15. Black Anima

16. Save Me (Apocalypse Version)