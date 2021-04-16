Headline News

Iced Earth Guitarist Pleads Guilty To Two Charges Related To US Capitol Storming

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)

Jon Schaffer, guitarist and founder of such bands as Iced Earth, Demons & Wizards and Sons Of Liberty, has pled guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a building with a dangerous weapon, after admitting to carrying bear mace while inside Capitol Hill on January 6th of this year. The musician had been speaking with federal investigators in recent weeks and his lawyers, as well as the prosecutors have recommended a stay in prison between 3.5 and 4.5 years.

It's possible that Schaffer will be in court again soon in other cases, as his plea deal means he may testify against other rioters. More details will be revealed as soon as they become available.