Deathchant Premiere New Song "Holy Roller" From Upcoming New Album "Waste"

Los Angeles-based psychedelic heavy proto-metal band Deathchant premiere a new song entitled "Holy Roller", taken from their forthcoming new outing "Waste". The album will be available on LP, CD and download on June 25th, 2021 via RidingEasy Records.





Says frontman T.J. Lemieux:

“Improv is a huge things for us and always has been. The musical freedom to look at the other dudes in the band and be able to take things wherever we want to go is magical. I like the feel of flying off the hinges.”

Waste was recorded live in a rented cabin in the mountains of Big Bear, CA. “We packed a big-ass van and set up in the living room and kitchen,” Lemieux says. “Tracked it live, with overdubs after.” The whole album was recorded over two separate weekends, engineered by Steve Schroeder, who also recorded the band’s 2019 self-titled debut album.

“I’d say it has sort of a DIY LA punk aesthetic,” he adds. “Very ironically going hand in hand with a classic metal vibe: Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, classic Deep Purple, Uriah Heep and other melodic heavy rock bands.”