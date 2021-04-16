Caliban Premiere New Music Video For “nICHts”

Band Photo: Caliban (?)

Caliban premiere a new music video their single “nICHts“. That track is off the band’s impending new EP, “Zeitgeister“, due out May 14th. The outing will primarily find the group revisiting past songs, reimagining them in their native German tongue.

Tells frontman Andreas Dörner:

“Who am I, where do I belong? Disorientation, hopelessness, fear, helplessness – the feeling of depression, feelings that can have multiple reasons. It’s feelings that many of us can relate to, especially these days and during the ongoing pandemic. ‘nICHts‘ is dealing with these really dark places that are reflected by our protagonist who is dreaming about taking his own life.”What is really important to the band though: “Suicide is not a solution. If you feel like you are getting lost in these feelings, there are people ready to help you. Please reach out.”