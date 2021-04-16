Fear Factory Premiere New Track “Disruptor”
Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)
Fear Factory premiere their new advance track “Disruptor“. The single is the first to arrive from the band's tenth studio full-length “Aggression Continuum“, which is headed for a June 18th release through Nuclear Blast.
“Aggression Continuum” was originally recorded several years ago by the Fear Factory’s then core duo of guitarist Dino Cazares and frontman Burton C. Bell. That relationship between the duo has since fractured with Bell announcing his departure from the band last year. Bell's vocals tracks will remain on this new album. Cazares has been narrowing down candidates to replace his former frontman.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Go Ahead And Die (Soulfly) Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Caliban Premiere New Music Video “nICHts”
0 Comments on "Fear Factory Premiere New Track 'Disruptor'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.