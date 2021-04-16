Fear Factory Premiere New Track “Disruptor”

Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)

Fear Factory premiere their new advance track “Disruptor“. The single is the first to arrive from the band's tenth studio full-length “Aggression Continuum“, which is headed for a June 18th release through Nuclear Blast.

“Aggression Continuum” was originally recorded several years ago by the Fear Factory’s then core duo of guitarist Dino Cazares and frontman Burton C. Bell. That relationship between the duo has since fractured with Bell announcing his departure from the band last year. Bell's vocals tracks will remain on this new album. Cazares has been narrowing down candidates to replace his former frontman.