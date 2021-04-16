Go Ahead And Die (Soulfly, Ex-Sepultura, Khemmis) Premiere New Single “Toxic Freedom”

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Go Ahead And Die - featuring Soulfly, ex-Sepultura etc. singer/guitarist Max Cavalera and his son Igor Amadeus Cavalera and Khemmis drummer Zach Coleman - premiere their second single “Toxic Freedom“. The band’s self-titled debut release is presently shceduled for a June 11th release via Nuclear Blast.