Ghost Iris Streaming New Single "Cult"
Danish technical metalcore quartet Ghost Iris have released their new single "Cult," the fourth track released from their new album, "Comatose," out 7th May via Long Branch Records. You can check it out below.
Ghost Iris comment on "Cult": "There once were a number of people that laid themselves to rest, in order to 'graduate' to the next level. What happens when human beings blindly follow one other human being? It’s a song that dives into the dangers of not questioning everything and the fact that no one is above scrutiny, not even kings or queens. In a post-factual society, this is even more evident."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ghost Iris Streaming New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.