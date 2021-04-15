Ghost Iris Streaming New Single "Cult"

Danish technical metalcore quartet Ghost Iris have released their new single "Cult," the fourth track released from their new album, "Comatose," out 7th May via Long Branch Records. You can check it out below.

Ghost Iris comment on "Cult": "There once were a number of people that laid themselves to rest, in order to 'graduate' to the next level. What happens when human beings blindly follow one other human being? It’s a song that dives into the dangers of not questioning everything and the fact that no one is above scrutiny, not even kings or queens. In a post-factual society, this is even more evident."