Exclusive
Morticula Rex Premiere New Song "The Great Devourer" From Upcoming New Album "Autumnal Rites"
Italy-based death/doom metal band Morticula Rex have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "The Great Devourer", taken from their impending new album "Autumnal Rites", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Immortal Souls Productions (Slovakia) on April 19th.
Check out now "The Great Devourer" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Xasthur To Release New Album In July
- Next Article:
Scar Of The Sun Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Morticula Rex Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.