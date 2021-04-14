Xasthur To Release New Album "Victims Of The Times" In July; Posts Music Video For Title Track Online

Xasthur are now releasing a lyric video of the title track as the first single taken from their forthcoming album "Victims of the Times," which is slated for release on July 9, 2021. The American acid folk outfit are also revealing cover art, tracklist, and further details of their new full-length. You can check out the video below.

Xasthur comments: "The title track of our new album 'Victims of the Times' has much to do with the state of mind behind how nothing is making sense these days, along with and leading up to homelessness and poverty", muses mastermind Scott. "This song deals with not caring, being oblivious, delusional, and naive. Consciousness, unconsciousness, people who lie to themselves, thinking or not thinking about things happening to them, money and lack thereof; which leads them from the cities to the streets, like a prison."

With "Victims of the Times", Xasthur deliver an acid folk road trip through the dark underbelly of the American dream. As if channeling the intense atmosphere of Neil Gaiman's novel "American Gods" and later David Lynch movies, the disturbing visions of mastermind Scott Conner encompass such modern Americana; alongside many other stories he captures the vacant stares of opiate addicts, hungry eyes of the homeless and dispossessed, the endless horizons of the Midwest, rain dripping mountain forests as well as urban nightmares of the rust belt. With the sharp observing eye of a passionate chronicler such as the giant of American folk Bob Dylan, the stories that Scott feels compelled to tell as a musician are also driven by personal experiences.

"I lost my home in the middle of the making of that last record", Scott begins to relate the stark truth behind "Victims of the Times". "I had gotten used to writing music and lyrics in any kind of living situation. I had been moving a lot, moving from place to place, many being temporary. The 'I need to be in a cabin in the woods with isolation and candlelight to write music' type of tale did not fit my situation. I had to learn how to make my music anywhere without such luxuries. Since I never know how long I'll be somewhere, and because I’m always hundreds of miles apart from anyone, things changed with people, motives, goals, and expectations of all involved.

Tracklisting:

1. Same Old Suspects

2. Dust of What Was

3. Mirror in the Face

4. Unsolvable Puzzles

5. Fairy Tale Ideologies

6. Medieval Acid Folk

7. Stars amongst Failures

8. Reality Is the Unknown

9. Estranged

10. Postponing My Funeral

11. Static of Uncreativity

12. A Future to Fear

13. Ghost of an Excuse

14. Mirrormindfuck

15. Benefits of Dying

16. Victims of the Times

17. Digital Beast

18. Home Is Nowhere

19. Allegiance to the Meaningless

20. Justify Your End

21. In Search of Sanity

22. Voluntary Prisoners