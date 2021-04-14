Xasthur To Release New Album "Victims Of The Times" In July; Posts Music Video For Title Track Online
Xasthur are now releasing a lyric video of the title track as the first single taken from their forthcoming album "Victims of the Times," which is slated for release on July 9, 2021. The American acid folk outfit are also revealing cover art, tracklist, and further details of their new full-length. You can check out the video below.
Xasthur comments: "The title track of our new album 'Victims of the Times' has much to do with the state of mind behind how nothing is making sense these days, along with and leading up to homelessness and poverty", muses mastermind Scott. "This song deals with not caring, being oblivious, delusional, and naive. Consciousness, unconsciousness, people who lie to themselves, thinking or not thinking about things happening to them, money and lack thereof; which leads them from the cities to the streets, like a prison."
With "Victims of the Times", Xasthur deliver an acid folk road trip through the dark underbelly of the American dream. As if channeling the intense atmosphere of Neil Gaiman's novel "American Gods" and later David Lynch movies, the disturbing visions of mastermind Scott Conner encompass such modern Americana; alongside many other stories he captures the vacant stares of opiate addicts, hungry eyes of the homeless and dispossessed, the endless horizons of the Midwest, rain dripping mountain forests as well as urban nightmares of the rust belt. With the sharp observing eye of a passionate chronicler such as the giant of American folk Bob Dylan, the stories that Scott feels compelled to tell as a musician are also driven by personal experiences.
"I lost my home in the middle of the making of that last record", Scott begins to relate the stark truth behind "Victims of the Times". "I had gotten used to writing music and lyrics in any kind of living situation. I had been moving a lot, moving from place to place, many being temporary. The 'I need to be in a cabin in the woods with isolation and candlelight to write music' type of tale did not fit my situation. I had to learn how to make my music anywhere without such luxuries. Since I never know how long I'll be somewhere, and because I’m always hundreds of miles apart from anyone, things changed with people, motives, goals, and expectations of all involved.
Tracklisting:
1. Same Old Suspects
2. Dust of What Was
3. Mirror in the Face
4. Unsolvable Puzzles
5. Fairy Tale Ideologies
6. Medieval Acid Folk
7. Stars amongst Failures
8. Reality Is the Unknown
9. Estranged
10. Postponing My Funeral
11. Static of Uncreativity
12. A Future to Fear
13. Ghost of an Excuse
14. Mirrormindfuck
15. Benefits of Dying
16. Victims of the Times
17. Digital Beast
18. Home Is Nowhere
19. Allegiance to the Meaningless
20. Justify Your End
21. In Search of Sanity
22. Voluntary Prisoners
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Xasthur To Release New Album In July"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.