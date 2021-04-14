Toxic Ruin Releases New Lyric Video "Nightmare Eclipse"

Sheboygan, Wisconsin’s Toxic Ruin have unleashed the music video for the title track of their forthcoming sophomore album (and M-Theory Audio debut) "Nightmare Eclipse." The song shows off the group's concoction of energetic thrash metal laced with death metal brutality and clinical technicality. The lyric video can be viewed below.

"We are stoked to be finally getting new material out there for the world to hear! ‘Nightmare Eclipse’ is so much fun to play and I'm sure it will get people moving when we bring it out live," states drummer Dave Miller. "This title track is a really good glimpse into what else we have in store for the rest of the album and I really think the metal masses are going to like it!"

The current lineup of Toxic Ruin began writing and recording songs for "Nightmare Eclipse" while relentlessly touring the United States in 2019 alongside bands such as Lich King, Micawber and Stonecutters and playing multiple festivals including Full Terror Assault and Slam Dakota, plus winning 2nd Place in the 2019 edition of Wacken Metal Battle USA. The result is the band's most mature and complex material to date, while also being their heaviest display of metallic force so far. Guest appearances from guitarists Glen Drover (Eidolon/ex-Megadeth), Derek DeBruin (Micawber) and Nick Weyers (Aronious) provide additional ear candy for aficionados of guitar wizardry. The first taste of the metallic mayhem to come was revealed through the music video for their recently released single, "Ritual Rebirth."