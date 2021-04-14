Interview

Wednesday 13 Discusses New EP "Necrophaze - Antidote," Covers And Friday The 13th

For as long as there's been heavy metal, it's stood side by side with shock rock. While Black Sabbath were making waves in the United Kingdom, a band across the pond by the name of Alice Cooper were delighting young rockers, outraging parents and impressing Groucho Marx and Mae West with their antics and lyrics. As time went by, both metal and shock rock evolved and in the mid 2000s, after the split of horror punk upstarts the Murderdolls, a vocalist named Wednesday 13 ventured out on his own, toured the UK and then released "Transylvania 90210: Songs of Death, Dying, and the Dead." The album was a success, helped largely by the single, "I Walked With A Zombie" and since then, the eponymous band has gone from strength to strength.

Fast forward sixteen years and Wednesday 13 is still as delightfully devlish as ever. With eight full length albums under their belts, a new EP, "Necrophaze - Antidote" is only two days away and fans are in for a treat with the short collection of songs. As well as originals, "Your Mother Still Sucks Cocks In Hell" and "Screwdriver 2 - The Return," it also features covers of "Films" by Gary Numan and the INXS track, "Devil Inside." It's sure to be a welcome stopgap before the ninth album is unleashed.

To find out more about the EP, I caught up with the man himself to discuss the EP, the choice of covers, creating a sequel to the Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13 song, "Screwdriver," how the band is like the Friday The 13th franchise and much more. You can listen to it in full below.