Katatonia Announces Co-Headlining European Tour With Solstafir
Katatonia & Solstafir will head out in January and February 2022 on the "Twilight Burials" tour, a 31-date co-headline tour of the UK and Europe.
The coming together of these two revered masters of melancholy seems only natural. For over a quarter of a century both artists have favoured the emotional connection that their music brings over all else. Theirs is a world where 'heavy' is a force of nature; where progress comes from within, outwardly changing their musical output into something almost unrecognisable from the extreme metal that carried it in the early days.
This immense tour will see Katatonia be able to take their most recent studio album, "City Burials," out on the road as, their touring plans like many bands had to be put on hold. Jonas Renkse comments “With over a year now since we played our last live show, it’s an understatement that we want to get back on stage. Add to that an album released during the pandemic with no ways to promote it through touring, it is with a good portion of hope we present you this European tour together with Iceland’s own Sólstafir. Even though a return to normality is joyous, why not celebrate it with some melancholy?
"This tour will bring a lush twilight shadow over Europe. Join it!"
The tour dates are as follows:
21/01 - Tampere, Tullikamari
22/01 - Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
23/01 - Tallinn, Helitehas
25/01 - Warsaw, Stodola
26/01 - Berlin, Huxleys
27/01 - Stuttgart, Longhorn
28/01 - Frankfurt, Batschkapp
29/01 - Prague, Roxy
30/01 - Vienna, Arena
01/02 - Budapest, Akvarium Klub
02/02 - Munich, Backstage Werk
03/02 - Zurich, Komplex 457
04/02 - Milan, Live Club
05/02 - Lyon, Ninkasi Kao
07/02 - Madrid, Kapital
08/02 - Barcelona, Apolo
09/02 - Toulouse, Metronum
11/02 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
12/02 - Manchester, O2 Rit
13/02 - Bristol, SWX
14/02 - Glasgow, Garage
15/02 - Wolverhampton, KK’s Steelmill
17/02 - Luxembourg, Rockhal
18/02 - Haarlem, Patronaat
19/02 - Cologne, Essigfabrik
20/02 - Paris, Trianon
22/02 - Antwerp, Trix
23/02 - Hamburg, Gruenspan
24/02 - Copenhagen, Amager Bio
25/02 - Oslo, Rockefeller
26/02 - Stockholm, Fållan
