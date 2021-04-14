Katatonia Announces Co-Headlining European Tour With Solstafir

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

Katatonia & Solstafir will head out in January and February 2022 on the "Twilight Burials" tour, a 31-date co-headline tour of the UK and Europe.

The coming together of these two revered masters of melancholy seems only natural. For over a quarter of a century both artists have favoured the emotional connection that their music brings over all else. Theirs is a world where 'heavy' is a force of nature; where progress comes from within, outwardly changing their musical output into something almost unrecognisable from the extreme metal that carried it in the early days.

This immense tour will see Katatonia be able to take their most recent studio album, "City Burials," out on the road as, their touring plans like many bands had to be put on hold. Jonas Renkse comments “With over a year now since we played our last live show, it’s an understatement that we want to get back on stage. Add to that an album released during the pandemic with no ways to promote it through touring, it is with a good portion of hope we present you this European tour together with Iceland’s own Sólstafir. Even though a return to normality is joyous, why not celebrate it with some melancholy?

"This tour will bring a lush twilight shadow over Europe. Join it!"

The tour dates are as follows:

21/01 - Tampere, Tullikamari

22/01 - Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo

23/01 - Tallinn, Helitehas

25/01 - Warsaw, Stodola

26/01 - Berlin, Huxleys

27/01 - Stuttgart, Longhorn

28/01 - Frankfurt, Batschkapp

29/01 - Prague, Roxy

30/01 - Vienna, Arena

01/02 - Budapest, Akvarium Klub

02/02 - Munich, Backstage Werk

03/02 - Zurich, Komplex 457

04/02 - Milan, Live Club

05/02 - Lyon, Ninkasi Kao

07/02 - Madrid, Kapital

08/02 - Barcelona, Apolo

09/02 - Toulouse, Metronum

11/02 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/02 - Manchester, O2 Rit

13/02 - Bristol, SWX

14/02 - Glasgow, Garage

15/02 - Wolverhampton, KK’s Steelmill

17/02 - Luxembourg, Rockhal

18/02 - Haarlem, Patronaat

19/02 - Cologne, Essigfabrik

20/02 - Paris, Trianon

22/02 - Antwerp, Trix

23/02 - Hamburg, Gruenspan

24/02 - Copenhagen, Amager Bio

25/02 - Oslo, Rockefeller

26/02 - Stockholm, Fållan