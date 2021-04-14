Hiraes Unveils Debut Album "Solitary" Details; Posts New Music Video "Under Fire" Online
After recently signing with Napalm Records and Napalm Events, German based melodic death metal unit Hiraes is set to drop its first sonic monster with ultimate strength: Their long-awaited, phenomenal debut offering, "Solitary," will be released on June 25, 2021 via Napalm Records.
Hiraes impressively combines the full force of all four instrumentalists formerly of Dawn Of Disease (Lukas Kerk, Oliver Kirchner, Christian Wösten and Mathias Blässe) with the powerful vocals of Britta Görtz (Critical Mess, Ex-Cripper) to create an exciting new melodic death emergence. Brutally rising like a thunderous maelstrom comprised of boisterous riffs and blaring, relentless drums, and backed by massive vocals and a chorus that causes goosebumps with its heavy and meaningful lyricism, today, the five-piece has unleashed the furious first single "Under Fire." Together with a highly explosive official music video, Hiraes is ready to take their monumental sonic attack out into the world.
Hiraes on the new single:
"We are more than proud to finally present you our first single. "Under Fire" is a monumental melodic death metal neckbreaker that combines a mixture of very different elements of our music: from catchy and melodic-melancholic parts to groovy headbang passages and fast up-tempo drumming - there's something for everyone here. Together with the very cool video, "Under Fire" is guaranteed to blow you away!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Impaled Nazarene To Release New Album In May
- Next Article:
Katatonia Announces European Tour With Solstafir
0 Comments on "Hiraes Unveils Debut Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.