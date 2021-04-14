Hiraes Unveils Debut Album "Solitary" Details; Posts New Music Video "Under Fire" Online

After recently signing with Napalm Records and Napalm Events, German based melodic death metal unit Hiraes is set to drop its first sonic monster with ultimate strength: Their long-awaited, phenomenal debut offering, "Solitary," will be released on June 25, 2021 via Napalm Records.

Hiraes impressively combines the full force of all four instrumentalists formerly of Dawn Of Disease (Lukas Kerk, Oliver Kirchner, Christian Wösten and Mathias Blässe) with the powerful vocals of Britta Görtz (Critical Mess, Ex-Cripper) to create an exciting new melodic death emergence. Brutally rising like a thunderous maelstrom comprised of boisterous riffs and blaring, relentless drums, and backed by massive vocals and a chorus that causes goosebumps with its heavy and meaningful lyricism, today, the five-piece has unleashed the furious first single "Under Fire." Together with a highly explosive official music video, Hiraes is ready to take their monumental sonic attack out into the world.

Hiraes on the new single:

"We are more than proud to finally present you our first single. "Under Fire" is a monumental melodic death metal neckbreaker that combines a mixture of very different elements of our music: from catchy and melodic-melancholic parts to groovy headbang passages and fast up-tempo drumming - there's something for everyone here. Together with the very cool video, "Under Fire" is guaranteed to blow you away!"