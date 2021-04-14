Impaled Nazarene To Release New Album "Eight Headed Serpent" In May

Finnish extreme metal veterans Impaled Nazarene has announced that they will be releasing, "Eight Headed Serpent," their first album in seven years, on May 28th through Osmose Productions. In the meantime, the band has unleashed a new song, "Goat Of Mendes," which can be heard below.

Tracklisting:

1. Goat Of Mendes

2. Eight Headed Serpent

3. Shock And Awe

4. The Nonconformists

5. Octagon Order

6. Metastasizing And Changing Threat

7. Debeauchery And Decay

8. Human Cesspool

9. Apocalypse Pervertor

10. Triumphant Return Of The Antichrist

11. Unholy Necromancy

12. Mutilation Of The Nazarene Whore

13. Foucault Pendulum