Impaled Nazarene To Release New Album "Eight Headed Serpent" In May
Finnish extreme metal veterans Impaled Nazarene has announced that they will be releasing, "Eight Headed Serpent," their first album in seven years, on May 28th through Osmose Productions. In the meantime, the band has unleashed a new song, "Goat Of Mendes," which can be heard below.
Tracklisting:
1. Goat Of Mendes
2. Eight Headed Serpent
3. Shock And Awe
4. The Nonconformists
5. Octagon Order
6. Metastasizing And Changing Threat
7. Debeauchery And Decay
8. Human Cesspool
9. Apocalypse Pervertor
10. Triumphant Return Of The Antichrist
11. Unholy Necromancy
12. Mutilation Of The Nazarene Whore
13. Foucault Pendulum
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Artillery Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Hiraes Unveils Debut Album Details
0 Comments on "Impaled Nazarene To Release New Album In May"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.